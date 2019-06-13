Noticias de Mercados
June 13, 2019

Brazil's Petrobras closes sale of TAG, receives $8.7 bln -filing

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced on Thursday it concluded the sale of gas pipeline system TAG to a group led by France’s Engie SA and Canada’s Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec (CDPQ).

According to a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it received a total of 33.5 billion reais ($8.69 billion) from buyers on Thursday for the 90 percent stake it had in TAG. The announcement follows a decision last week by Brazil’s Supreme Court clearing the deal.

$1 = 3.8545 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Marguerita Choy

