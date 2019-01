SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s solicitor general has overturned one injunction that prevented state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA from proceeding with one of its largest divestitures, the government said in a statement.

Petrobras previously had targeted the sale of a 90 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Transportadora Associada de Gas, known as TAG, which is expected to fetch more than $7 billion. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)