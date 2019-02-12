Engie, Petrobras to conclude talks for TAG next week, allow rebids- paper

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras and France’s Engie SA expect to reach a final version of the sale contract for the sale of a gas pipeline network next week, Valor Economico newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing one source.

Exclusive talks between Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Engie for gas pipeline network TAG, interrupted by court decisions, were resumed last month.

According to the sale process established by Brazil’s audit court, the other two groups will be allowed to rebid, as long as they agree to the sale contract negotiated with Engie. One of the groups is led by Australia’s Macquarie Bank, with Canada’s CPPIB and Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd. The other is led by EIG Partners and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.

Petrobras did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

$1 = 3.7576 reais Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens