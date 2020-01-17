Noticias de Mercados
January 17, 2020 / 9:27 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 3 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras moves forward in process to sell remaining stake in TAG

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday that it had begun the “non-binding phase” of the process of selling its remaining 10% stake in its former pipeline subsidiary Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG).

In the so-called “non-binding phase” of the transaction, prospective buyers will receive a memorandum with detailed information about the pipeline company and divestment instructions, including tender guidelines.

Petrobras sold a 90% stake in TAG to Engie’s Brazilian subsidiary and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in April for $8.6 billion. Engie has said it intends to acquire the remaining stake. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below