Brazil's Petrobras moves forward in process to sell remaining stake in TAG

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday that it had begun the “non-binding phase” of the process of selling its remaining 10% stake in its former pipeline subsidiary Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG).

In the so-called “non-binding phase” of the transaction, prospective buyers will receive a memorandum with detailed information about the pipeline company and divestment instructions, including tender guidelines.

Petrobras sold a 90% stake in TAG to Engie’s Brazilian subsidiary and Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot and Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in April for $8.6 billion. Engie has said it intends to acquire the remaining stake. (Reporting by Luciano Costa, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)