Brazil Supreme Court minister holds up sale of Petrobras units - document

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Minister Edson Fachin has issued a ruling that calls for the suspension of some major divestments by state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ruling, issued on Friday, calls for the suspension of the sale of Petrobras’ TAG pipeline unit and eight of the companies’ refineries. The efficacy of the ruling was not immediately clear, as Petrobras has already sold TAG to Engie SA .

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe