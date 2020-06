SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the binding phase for the sale of its windfarms, the company said in a Friday night securities filing.

Interested groups may now deliver binding offers for windfarms Mangue Seco 3 and 4, owned by Brazilian private company Wobben Windpower and Petrobras, as the oil company is known. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)