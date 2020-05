RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has begun the binding phase in the sale process of its Mangue Seco I and II wind farms in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

The two wind farms have a combined installed capacity of 52 megawatts. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)