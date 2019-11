SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras SA has started the binding phase for the sale of four refineries, according to a filing on Friday.

In this first divestment phase, Petrobras has put up for sale refineries Abreu e Lima, Landulpho Alves, Presidente Getulio Vargas and Alberto Pasqualini. Potential buyers will receive invitation letters.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely