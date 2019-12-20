Noticias de Mercados
December 20, 2019 / 11:54 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras launches binding phase to sell REGAP refinery -filing

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it had launched the binding phase for the sale of Gabriel Passos Refinery, known as REGAP, according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that China’s Sinopec and U.S.-Based EIG Global Energy Partners had entered non-binding offers to buy REGAP, which has capacity to refine 166,000 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jake Spring; editing by David Evans)

