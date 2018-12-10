Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Petrobras enters non-binding phase of onshore cluster sale

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has entered into the non-binding phase of the sale of an onshore oil cluster located in the state of Espírito Santo, it said on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, has a 100 percent stake in the Lagoa Parda, Lagoa Parda Norte, and Lagoa Piabanha fields, collectively known as the Lagoa Parda Cluster.

A minor asset, Petrobras said the cluster’s average production in 2017 was approximately 266 barrels of oil per day. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

