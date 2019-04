SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA released new rules for the sale of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidiary Liquigas Distribuidora, seeking more potential buyers, according to a filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the state-run oil company is known, had announced last week that it would extend the deadline for Liquigas investors.

