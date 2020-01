SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA announced the binding phase for the sale of three refineries in Brazil, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The refineries are located in the states of Amazonas, Ceará and Paraná. The largest of the three, REMAN, in Amazonas, has a 46,000 barrel a day processing capacity, according to the filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)