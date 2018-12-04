Noticias de Mercados
December 4, 2018 / 9:36 AM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Petrobras and Eletrobras reach agreement on debt - filing

SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on the debt of energy companies Amazonas Energia and Amazonas Geração e Transmissão.

Petrobras said Eletrobras, as the power company is known, will take on 3.1 billion reais in debt owed to Petrobras by its subsidiaries and provide more warrants. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

