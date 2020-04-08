Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Petrobras to save 7.6 bln reais in voluntary redundancy programs - filing

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA aims to save 7.6 billion reais ($1.4 billion) by 2025 via voluntary redundancy programs that will affect 3,800 employees, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, on Wednesday launched a new program focused on employees who are eligible for retirement, and said it is making adjustments to voluntary severance programs already in place.

$1 = 5.25 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Catherine Evans

