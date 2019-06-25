Brazil's Petrobras to carry out new round of offers for shallow fields

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it will carry out a new round of final offers for its Enchova and Pampo shallow water oil clusters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the new round aims to clarify rules of the sales process, thus guaranteeing transparency and competitiveness in the sale process. The announcement comes almost two weeks after Petrobras disclosed that final proposals for the fields had surpassed $1 billion in value. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Christian Plumb)