Brazil's Petrobras details offshore find in Sergipe Basin

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday provided details of a well drilled in the offshore area known as Moita Bonita, in the Sergipe basin.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the 3-SES-192 well had found a natural gas deposit with a thickness of 39 meters at a depth of 5,227 meters and below that an oil deposit with a thickness of 24 meters. It was the fifth well to find a deposit in the Moita Bonita area. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)