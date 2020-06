RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras exported 1.11 million tonnes of fuel oil in May, beating the company’s previous all-time record set in February by 10%, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, has made exports of bunker fuel to China a priority. Bunker fuel is a type of fuel oil used by ships.

