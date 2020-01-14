Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Petrobras idles loss-making fertilizer plant, fires 396 -statement

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, said on Tuesday it will idle a fertilizer plant in Paraná state because it has been consistently losing money since its acquisition in 2013.

Petrobras said in a statement it has been trying to sell the nitrogen fertilizer unit unsuccessfully for more than two years, adding it will fire its 396 employees as a result of the decision. In the 9 months ending in September of 2019, Petrobras said the subsidiary lost 250 million reais ($60.4 million).

$1 = 4.1401 reais Reporting by Ana Mano

