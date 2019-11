SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that talks to sell its fertilizer business to Acron Group ended with no agreement.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, added it remains committed to divest Araucária Nitrogenados SA (ANSA) and Unidade de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III (UFN-III), in order to improve its portfolio and capital allocation. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)