Petrobras to idle fertilizer plants in Sergipe and Bahia -filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Friday it has started the process to idle its fertilizer plant in the Brazilian state of Sergipe, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, or Petróleo Brasileiro SA, said it also plans to idle its fertilizer plant in Bahia state, but the process has been blocked by a court injunction that the company is trying to overturn. Both plants were put up for sale by Petrobras, but there were no interested investors, the company said. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Gregorio)