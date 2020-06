SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil Petroleo Brasileiro SA said that a fire at its Duque de Caixas refinery left the facility operating with only half of its installed capacity.

But Petrobras, as the company is known, said in an email late on Monday that the fire would not affect deliveries, helped by its inventory. The company also did not provide a date on when production will return to normal levels. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, editing byLouise Heavenms)