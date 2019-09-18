Brazil's Petrobras increases gasoline, diesel prices in wake of Saudi attacks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has increased the average price of gasoline at refineries by 2.29% and the price of diesel by 3.8%, consultancy FC Stone said on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said on Monday that it would wait before making any adjustments to domestic fuel prices after crude prices shot up in the wake of attacks on Saturday against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The fuel price increases are likely to help assuage fears that the company is keeping fuel prices artificially low due to political pressures.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Gram Slattery