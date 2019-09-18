UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras increases gasoline, diesel prices after Saudi attacks

(Adds updated figures provided by Petrobras)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has increased the average price of gasoline at refineries by 3.5% and the price of diesel by 4.2%, a company representative told Reuters.

Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said on Monday that it would wait before making any adjustments to domestic fuel prices after crude prices shot up in the wake of the weekend attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The fuel price increases are likely to help assuage fears that the company is keeping fuel prices artificially low due to political pressures.

Consultancy FC Stone initially said Petrobras had increased gasoline prices by 2.29% and diesel prices by 3.8%, information that was contradicted by the company. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Tom Brown)