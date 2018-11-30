Brazil's Petrobras gasoline imports fall on weak demand -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Imports of gasoline by Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA in November are likely to average 13,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 17,000 bpd on average during the third quarter, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

The source, who was not authorized to disclose the data publicly and asked for anonymity, said gasoline demand in the Brazilian domestic market was “weak,” causing imports to fall in November. Brazil is a net importer of fuels, particularly of gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Frances Kerry)