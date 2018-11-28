UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras sells oil field rights for over $800 mln

(Recasts, adds details on transactions)

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Wednesday it had sold rights to more than 30 oil fields for more than $800 million as part of a longstanding divestment plan to reduce the company’s debt.

The company, known as Petrobras, said it had reached a $370 million deal with Anglo-French oil and gas company Perenco to sell three oil fields in the so-called Polo Nordeste, in the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The three oil fields produce a combined 9,000 oil barrels a day, the company said.

It also said it had sold the rights to 34 dispersed oil fields in the state of Rio Grande do Norteto to Brazilian company 3R Petroleum for $453 million.

The oil fields, in operation for more than 40 years, produce about 6,000 oil barrels per day.

Preferred shares in Petrobras were up almost 1 percent in mid morning trading in Sao Paulo.