BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will extend a deadline for potential buyers to express interest in its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidiary Liquigas Distribuidora, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company did not state what the new deadline would be. The eligibility requirements for potential buyers also have been adjusted, it said. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Trott)