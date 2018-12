SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Monday it had sealed a joint venture with Murphy Exploration & Production Company to explore oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a securities filing

Petrobras received $795 million for the deal, and will have a 20 percent stake in the venture.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Edmund Blair