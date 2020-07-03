Petrobras considers LNG units for pre-salt's natural gas -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering installing offshore units to liquefy the growing natural gas production at the so-called pre-salt area, Viviana Coelho, the company’s emissions and climate change manager, said during a webinar on Friday.

The LNG units could be an alternative, she said, for the natural gas associated with oil produced at the pre-salt, a deep-water exploratory region located more than 100 miles from the coast.

It was unclear if the program has a timeframe.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, currently relies on offshore pipelines to bring natural gas to the coast, where it is processed. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)