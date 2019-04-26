Brazil's Caixa to price $2.3 bln Petrobras share offering by late May- source

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state lender Caixa Economica Federal expects to price the offering of its $2.3 billion stake in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA by late May, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The secondary offering prospectus will be filed over the coming weeks, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private talks.

Caixa earlier this month hired the banks to sell the 2.3 percent stake it owns in Petrobras, Reuters reported. The stake is worth around 9 billion reais ($2.3 billion) ($1 = 3.9258 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)