Brazil's Petrobras confirms development bank BNDES raised $5.2 bln in offering- filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that development bank BNDES raised 22 billion reais ($5.19 billion) with the sale of common shares in the company.

The global share offering was priced at 30 reais per common share, the company said, adding that institutional investors acquired 83% of the offering. Reuters reported on Wednesday the results of the offering. ($1 = 4.2351 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

