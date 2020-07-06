Petrobras aims to settle Braskem agreement with Odebrecht in six months

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras expects within six months to reach an understanding with engineering group Odebrecht on a new shareholder agreement for petrochemical company Braskem SA , the oil firm’s CEO said Monday.

Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said during a webinar the new accord would convert preferred shares to common shares, letting Petrobras sell its Braskem stake more easily. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Brad Haynes)