March 9, 2019 / 2:24 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Petrobras plans to cut $8.1 bln in operational costs through 2023

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, announced plans to cut $8.1 billion from its operational costs in the period from 2019 through 2023, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

Petrobras said it intends to reach that economy on costs mainly with reductions in expenses with employees — it will launch a voluntary lay-off plan soon — and with lower expenditures in advertisement and office spaces.

The company said the proposed cuts on operational costs will reduce that allocation in its 2019-2023 business plan, which originally estimated those costs at $122.6 billion for the 5-year plan.

It also said it plans to sell some mature oil fields in Brazil, a small addition to its divestment program.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler

