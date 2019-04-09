Brazil govt says to pay Petrobras $9 bln for oil contract revision

BRASÍLIA, April 9 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government reached a deal to pay state-controlled oil company Petrobras $9.058 billion for revising a transfer-of-rights oil contract, Brazil’s Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Tuesday.

Albuquerque told reporters after a meeting in Brasilia that the agreement opens the way for the government to auction off the excess oil in the transfer-of-rights area, a giant pre-salt oil reserve off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The payment is expected to take place on Dec. 13. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)