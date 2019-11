RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to drill up to 8 oil wells in 2020, mostly in the pre-salt area, its Exploration & Production director, Carlos Alberto de Oliveira, said on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, is expected to disclose details in a meeting with investors later this year, after releasing its business plans for the next five years. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)