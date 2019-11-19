Brazil's Petrobras sees major shift to deep offshore in 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects deep offshore areas to account for 88% of its exploration and production activities next year, up from 55% currently, an executive for the company said on Tuesday.

The major shift to deep offshore areas will correspond with onshore exploration and production falling to 10% of Petrobras’ activities from 37% currently, while shallow waters will account for 2%, down from 8% at present, said Roberto Ardenghy, executive director of institutional relations. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring)