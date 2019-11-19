Noticias de Mercados
November 19, 2019 / 7:39 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras sees major shift to deep offshore in 2020

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects deep offshore areas to account for 88% of its exploration and production activities next year, up from 55% currently, an executive for the company said on Tuesday.

The major shift to deep offshore areas will correspond with onshore exploration and production falling to 10% of Petrobras’ activities from 37% currently, while shallow waters will account for 2%, down from 8% at present, said Roberto Ardenghy, executive director of institutional relations. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Jake Spring)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below