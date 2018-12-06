Brazil's Bolsonaro likely to revise Petrobras' investment plan

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is likely to revise the just-announced investment plans of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said on Wednesday it aims to invest $84.1 billion between 2019 and 2023, above the $74.5 billion forecast in its 2018 to 2022 plan.

Roberto Castello Branco, named by Bolsonaro to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ivan Monteiro, and Petrobras did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely