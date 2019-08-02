UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras reports long-awaited production boost

(Adds information through on production, dividend payments)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA posted a long-awaited production boost in July, after a disappointing June, as the firm’s ramp-up process in Brazil’s offshore, ‘pre-salt’ oil producing region picks up steam.

In a presentation following second-quarter results, Petrobras, as the firm is known, said it produced 2.76 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up from 2.633 million reais in the second quarter. On July 28, the firm said, production hit a record of 3 million barrels per day.

Last week, Petrobras posted lackluster second-quarter production figures and cut its 2019 guidance to 2.7 million boepd from 2.8 million, which disappointed the market, especially as executives had promised a production boost in April.

The figures came the day after Petrobras posted a record quarterly profit, thanks largely to billions of reais in divestments. Investors cheered the results, and Petrobras’ Brazil-listed preferred shares were up 3.2% in late morning trade, after climbing almost 5% earlier.

One potential area of concern were June production figures, which were in fact below market expectations.

On Friday, during a Petrobras call with analysts, Brazilian oil regulator ANP said Petrobras June production came to 2.432 million boepd. Among the main reasons the ANP pointed to for the June reduction was a stoppage at Petrobras’ Cidade de Mangaratiba FPSO.

Executives also warned on the call that any dividend payments would be minimal until Petrobras reaches its goal of attaining a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5. That ratio currently stands at 2.69.

