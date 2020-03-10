Brazil's Petrobras to inject $3.4 billion into pension fund over 25 years

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to inject $3.4 billion into its employees’ pension fund, Petros, over the next 25 years, the company said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a statement that a calculation made in December forecast a future deficit in its Petros Fundacao pension fund of 33.7 billion reais ($7.26 billion).

The company said it would make an immediate payment of 2 billion reais ($431 million) plus extraordinary contributions over the next 25 years. In total, it said it would inject 15.6 billion reais ($3.4 billion) into the pension fund.

The rest of the funds will be paid by other contributors, including the fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora , which was a unit of Petrobras before being sold, and employees.

$1 = 4.6425 reais $1 = 4.6425 reais Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Peter Cooney