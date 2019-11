RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brazileiro’s fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora is set to undertake a reorganization plan to save 650 million reais ($158 million) a year, the company said in a filing on Friday.

The plan would cost 780 million reais to implement and would include job cuts, revising contracts and changing compensation programs, the company said.

($1 = 4.1106 reais)

