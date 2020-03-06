Brazil's Petrobras to begin sales process for NTS pipeline stake -exec

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA will begin the process this month to sell its 10% stake in gas pipeline firm Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS), according to Anelise Lara, the oil company’s director of gas and refining.

Last year, NTS’ chief executive said that partners in the pipeline firm were interested in buying Petrobras’ remaining stake. In 2016, a group led by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc purchased 90% of NTS from Petrobras for $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)