Petrobras CEO announces diesel price hike, says no political interference

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco announced on Wednesday a hike in diesel prices and vigorously rejected the notion that the state-run firm is subject to political interference.

In an impromptu press conference at the headquarters of Petrobras, as the firm is known, Castello Branco said the firm was raising diesel prices by 10 cents per liter. His comments came after the company canceled a diesel price hike on Friday at the behest of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, spooking investors. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)