Petrobras revises timing of price adjustments for diesel and gasoline

SAO PAULO, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that its management approved a revision in scheduling of price adjustments for diesel and gasoline in its refineries.

In a securities filing, the company said price adjustments will be made according to market conditions locally and abroad, instead of being made at fixed intervals. The revision will grant Petrobras flexibility, improving its competitiveness and efficiency, the company added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Leslie Adler)