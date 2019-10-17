Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Petrobras reports major rise in Q3 production

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.878 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter, it announced on Thursday, up 14.6% from the same period a year earlier.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said August monthly production reached a new record of 3 million boepd. The company is on target to reach its annual production target of 2.7 million boepd. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

