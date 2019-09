BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on average in August, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that in Brazil’s coveted pre-salt area it produced 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day on average for the month.

Reporting by Jake Spring