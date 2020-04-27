Production at Brazil's Petrobras falls slightly from previous quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras produced 2.909 million barrel of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, down 3.8% from the previous quarter and up 14.6% from the same period a year before.

In a Monday securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as the firm is formally known, said its results were helped by various platforms coming on-line and negatively impacted by a number of scheduled stoppages. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora; Editing by Sandra Maler)