July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras produced 2.802 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter, down 3.7% from the first quarter, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The reduction was due the idling of shallow-water platforms, coronavirus outbreaks on offshore facilities and reduced demand, the company said.

