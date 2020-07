SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers are seeking a Supreme court injuction to prevent state-run oil company Petrobras from selling its refineries Landulpho Alves and Repar, according to documents seen by Reuters.

In their request, lawmakers argue that the sale cotradicts a previous court decision ordering Petrobras to ask for the Congress’ approval before selling strategic assets.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello