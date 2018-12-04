CORRECTED-Petrobras refinery unit halted after fire, no impact seen on fuel supply

(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show halt was at unit, not entire refinery)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it has halted operations at the coking unit of its Abreu and Lima refinery in Pernambuco state after a fire broke out there early in the morning.

The fire, which occurred in a tower of the coking unit, caused no injuries and has been put out, Petrobras said, adding that it should not affect fuel supply. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)