SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Proved reserves of oil, condensates and natural gas of Brazil’s oil company Petrobras fell to 11.957 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at the end of 2018 from 12.415 billion boe a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters