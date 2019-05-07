Noticias de Mercados
May 7, 2019

Extraordinary charges cause quarterly profit miss at Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as the firm’s results were again hit by the effects of judicial contingencies and other one-off items.

Petrobras, as the firm is known, posted a quarterly profit of 4.03 billion reais ($1.02 billion), up 92 percent from the same period a year ago but below the Refinitiv estimate of 5.36 billion reais. ($1 = 3.97 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

